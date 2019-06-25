Image copyright Blind Veterans UK/Press Association Image caption The choir is releasing its first record after being formed in 2018

A choir of blind veterans has released its first record to mark Armed Forces Day this Saturday.

Vision in Song was formed in 2018 and its members range in age from 76 to 96.

The 10 ex-servicemen, from the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force, have released an EP called Sing As We Go which features the title track as well as Pack Up Your Troubles In Your Old Kit Bag and It's a Long Way to Tipperary.

Proceeds from the record will go to Blind Veterans UK.

Community support worker Jennie Hammond helped form the choir in Essex last year after visiting one of the veterans and discovering he was unable to be part of his old choir due to sight loss.

She said: "His great love was singing, but when he lost his sight he was unable to be accommodated by his old choir.

"I made it my mission to make sure Danny could sing as part of a choir group again."

Danny Williams, 78, from Harwich in Essex, said: "Jennie asked me what I missed most since my sight loss and without hesitation I told her it was being part of a singing group.

"Words cannot express how much joy Vision In Song has given me and I'm so thankful to Jennie and Blind Veterans UK for making it happen."

Former Royal Artillery wireless operator Ted Cruse, 82, from Basildon in Essex, said: "Vision In Song has given all of us a chance to sing again when we thought we never would.

"There is a real sense of camaraderie in the group and we all really look forward to rehearsals."