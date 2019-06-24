Image copyright Press Association Image caption The flight to Dalaman was redirected to Stansted Airport

A woman arrested after a passenger jet made an emergency grounding due to a disruptive passenger has been released.

The flight to Dalaman in Turkey was redirected back to Stansted Airport on Saturday evening.

A 25-year-old woman from Maidenhead in Berkshire was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft. She was released on bail until 30 July.

The Jet2 flight was escorted in to land by RAF Typhoon jets.

Residents reported their houses shaking after they heard the jets' sonic boom, which sparked a flurry of 999 calls.

The incident led to minor delays to other flights.