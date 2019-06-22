Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Police said a "loud explosion" heard across Essex on Saturday evening was actually a sonic boom (stock image)

A loud bang heard across Essex was a sonic boom caused by military aircraft, police have said.

Residents reported feeling their houses "shaking" after a "loud explosion" that was heard in Harlow, Epping, Chelmsford and Stansted at about 18:40 BST.

The sound sparked a large number of 999 calls, according to police.

Stansted Airport said two RAF Typhoon jets escorted a plane in to land due to a disruptive passenger on board. This led to minor delays for other flights.

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and endangering an aircraft.

Skip Twitter post by @BStortPolice Large number of 999 calls coming in about a loud explosion. We have liaised with @EssexPoliceUK who are confirming that this is a sonic boom from a passing aircraft. — B Stortford Police (@BStortPolice) June 22, 2019 Report

In a statement, Essex Police said: "We were made aware of a disruptive passenger on an inbound flight to Stansted this evening.

"There is a possibility that residents nearby may have heard a loud noise, often associated with a sonic boom, as the aircraft descended into Stansted airspace."