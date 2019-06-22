Essex 'explosion' was 'sonic boom' caused by military aircraft
A loud bang heard across Essex was a sonic boom caused by military aircraft, police have said.
Residents reported feeling their houses "shaking" after a "loud explosion" that was heard in Harlow, Epping, Chelmsford and Stansted at about 18:40 BST.
The sound sparked a large number of 999 calls, according to police.
Stansted Airport said two RAF Typhoon jets escorted a plane in to land due to a disruptive passenger on board. This led to minor delays for other flights.
A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and endangering an aircraft.
In a statement, Essex Police said: "We were made aware of a disruptive passenger on an inbound flight to Stansted this evening.
"There is a possibility that residents nearby may have heard a loud noise, often associated with a sonic boom, as the aircraft descended into Stansted airspace."