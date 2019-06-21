Image copyright East of England Ambulance Service Image caption Signs on the ambulance warn that a four metre clearance is needed

A driver who blocked in an emergency ambulance by parking inches behind its open door has been slammed as "selfish" by paramedics.

The East of England Ambulance Service crew was called to a patient in Essex but returned to the vehicle to find they were trapped.

They posted photos adding it was a good job they did not have to transport a patient in a hurry.

The service has pleaded with motorists to be more considerate to its crews.

'Inconsiderate act'

The paramedics returned to their vehicle after being called to a house in Westcliff-on-Sea on Thursday to find they were blocked by the car and also did not have room to move at the front.

Addressing the driver of the car on social media, they wrote: "Thanks to the individual who parked up approximately 1ft behind an emergency ambulance attending a call."

They added: "Show some respect, it's likely one of your neighbours and your inconsiderate act could have caused a delay in time critical care.

"With the step extending from the rear of the ambulance you left approximately 1ft for us to potentially get our ramp down and a trolley behind that."

Image copyright East of England Ambulance Service Image caption "It's very lucky that on this occasion we did not have to convey under emergency conditions," paramedics wrote

As a van was also parked in front, they were unable to move the ambulance.

Hundreds of people saw the post and shared it on social media, showing support for the crew and praising the work of the service.

A spokeswoman for the service said: "It is essential motorists give the best access possible to our vehicles because every minute counts in an emergency and we would ask the public to park with consideration.

"Considerate parking includes thinking about blind spots for oncoming vehicles, ensuring an ambulance is able to travel through the road without problems, and helping crews park very close to the address we're called to."