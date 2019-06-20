Man, 72, questioned in 1998 Grant Byrom murder probe
- 20 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 72-year-old man has been questioned in connection with an alleged murder than 20 years ago.
Grant Byrom, 30, was found fatally stabbed in Forest Road, Colchester, on 26 December 1998.
Essex Police confirmed they interviewed a man who "handed himself into police having recently returned to the country". He has been released on bail.
In 2014, Crimestoppers put up a £2,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.