Media caption Southend-on-Sea's cliff lift reopened to the public last year

An appeal has started to try to get more volunteers to help run a historic cliff lift seven days a week.

Southend's lift, which dates back to 1912, reopened last summer after it was closed for repair work for more than a year because it kept breaking down.

The refurbished attraction ferried more than 2,000 visitors in three months during weekends after being reopened.

The borough council said it needed extra volunteers as it expected a "record-breaking year" for visitors.

Image copyright Southend Borough Council Image caption The cliff lift operates between the cliff top and seafront

Southend cliff lift

The Southend cliff lift was built in 1912

It seats 13 people, including two volunteer operators.

It was originally operated by hand, with a wheel inside the carriage

The lift replaced a moving walkway between the cliff top and seafront

The walkway was constructed in 1861 to allow residents of the newly-built upmarket Clifton Terrace to easily move between the cliff top and seafront

The cliff lift started operating seven days a week in November after volunteers asked the council to extend its opening times due to demand.

Kevin Robinson, cabinet member for business, culture and tourism for Southend Borough Council, said it showed their "absolute dedication" to the town.

"The cliff lift is a special part of Southend's heritage and we feel a great sense of pride and joy seeing it in operation," he said.

The electric lift ferries people between the cliff top and seafront, allowing them to take in views of the Thames estuary.

Volunteers - who would receive training - need to be able to work four-hour shifts, with the lift open between 10:00 and 16:00.