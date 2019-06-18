Image copyright Facebook/Southend-on-Sea Borough Council Image caption Construction of the skate park is under way and expected to be completed in August

A new skate park has been named "The Skatey McSkateface" following a public vote on Facebook and Twitter.

Southend-on-Sea Borough Council asked the public to send in suggestions before compiling a shortlist.

Some social media users have branded the name an "embarrassment" while others said it was "just a bit of fun".

Replying to some comments, the council defended its decision saying that it did not think "ignoring the results would have gone down very well".

The BBC has contacted Southend-on-Sea Borough Council for a response.

The skate park in Warrior Square is under construction and expected to be completed in August.

Southend-on-Sea Borough Council initially said it would "welcome all reasonable suggestions" when it asked the public to have their say on the name of the park.

In 2016, "Boaty McBoatface" was the overwhelming choice on a public vote to name a £200m polar research ship but the name was dismissed in favour of "RRS Sir David Attenborough" - althouagh a remotely operated sub-sea vehicle was named Boaty in recognition of the vote.

The seven other options on the skate park shortlist were: Warriors, Board Meeting, Warrior Wheels, Central Skate Park, Warrior Skate Park, WoW (Wheels on Warrior) and Wowser (Wheels on Warrior Southend).

Image copyright CAMMELL LAIRD/BAS/D.WILLIAMS Image caption The polar research ship was named after Sir David Attenborough despite the public voting for "Boaty McBoatface"

Some people on Facebook and Twitter have described the choice of name as "dreadful", "terrible" and an "embarrassment".

One user said on the council's Facebook page: "Do you really intend to name a Community facility "Skatey McSkateface" on the strength of a Facebook vote?"

But others have defended the council's decision.

"It's just a bit of fun. In the grand scheme of things I don't think the name will change how people use it or how much enjoyment they get out of it," said one Facebook-user.

While another said: "More people voted for [Skatey McSkateface] so that is democratic."

The council said Warrior Skate Park received 152 votes and Central Skate Park had 173 votes while 577 people voted for The Skatey McSkateface.