Image copyright Essex Fire and Rescue Image caption Curtains in the bedroom caught fire when a mirror was left in direct sunlight

A house was badly damaged after sunlight reflecting off a mirror caused a fire.

The blaze took hold in a bedroom in Herons Lane in Ongar, Essex, at about 18:50 BST on Sunday.

It started after "sunlight on a mirror caused curtains to ignite" and caused fire and smoke damage, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.

They said the homeowner had attempted to tackle the fire themselves and was treated for smoke inhalation.

"This incident shows how easy it is for magnifying or reflective objects to cause fires," watch manager Mark Elsey, from Brentwood Fire Station, said.

"Always ensure these objects on your window sills, dressing tables or anywhere else in your home are out of direct sunlight."