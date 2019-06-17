Image copyright PA Image caption Michael Barrymore said he still "hopes for answers" over the death of Stuart Lubbock

The entertainer Michael Barrymore has said he would be "happy" to meet up with the father of the man who died in his swimming pool.

Stuart Lubbock, 31, was found dead in Mr Barrymore's pool at his Essex home 18 years ago.

After Mr Barrymore appeared on Piers Morgan's Life Stories on ITV on 8 June, Terry Lubbock, 74, said he wanted to face the entertainer on TV.

On Monday Mr Barrymore told Good Morning Britain, "I'd love to meet".

In 2007, Mr Barrymore was arrested in connection with Stuart Lubbock's death, but was later released without charge.

His arrest was found to be unlawful because the arresting officer did not have reasonable grounds to suspect Mr Barrymore, a High Court judge later ruled.

Image caption Terry Lubbock said the stress of his son's death had caused him ill health

On the breakfast programme Mr Barrymore said: "I've been cleared of any wrongdoing, that's been proven and dealt with.

"If he's watching now, I'd love to meet together to get some closure.

"Or push the police to see it through properly and not the way its been done."

Image copyright Other Image caption Stuart Lubbock was found dead in the entertainer's swimming pool in 2001

Essex Police launched a fresh appeal for information about the death to coincide with Mr Barrymore's interview with Morgan on Life Stories.

Mr Lubbock said: "I would like to meet you, Michael [Barrymore] on television, in front of an audience, so they can see what my life has done to me.

"People have to understand that every day of my 18 years the stress has been there."

Mr Lubbock said he was determined to get justice for his son and compared himself to a "long distance runner with my head down".

Image caption Michael Barrymore's Essex home became the centre of inquiries into how Stuart Lubbock died

Stuart Lubbock's body was found in the pool of the house in Roydon, Essex, after a party.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had suffered sexual assault injuries.

Essex Police has been asked for comment on the progress of its investigation.