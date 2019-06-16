Image copyright Duckpond FC Image caption Duckpond FC take to the streets of Harwich to celebrate

A Sunday League football team has celebrated winning the league with an open-top bus parade.

Duckpond FC, formed in Harwich, Essex, in 2011, has won the Colchester and District Sunday League.

The club has marked each promotion since it was formed with a bus parade and party in the town. It's the third time the team has marked success in this way.

Player-manager Michael Hammond said: "We want the world to know we won."

Mr Hammond, 29, who founded the club, spent £4,000 hiring a double decker bus, plane banner and advertising for the day before the tour made its way around Harwich on Saturday.

Image copyright Duckpond FC Image caption Duckpond FC topped the Premier Division of the Colchester and District Sunday League

Duckpond FC won the league and then secured the Fowler Memorial Cup Final last month, beating Harts FC 3-0 to secure a double.

The team won 15 out of 16 matches this season.

Image copyright Airads Image caption Duckpond FC celebrate promotion to the Premier Division in 2014

Mr Hammond said the celebrations on Saturday left many of the players "feeling delicate" on Father's Day.

"We've won all the divisions now - we're officially the best Sunday League team in Essex," he said.

"Grassroots football is dying, so many teams are folding or have quit.

"But it's on days like this you realise it's not the level of football but the passion and commitment."

The team can go no higher in the Sunday League in the county, and are now calling themselves "champions of Essex".

Mr Hammond said he was unaware of any other team at this level who celebrates in this way.

The club formed in 2011 and is named after Cox's Pond in Harwich.