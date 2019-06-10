Image caption The school said it hoped to hold some lessons in the hall on Thursday

A primary school has been flooded after lead was stolen from its roof.

Roxwell Church of England School in Chelmsford, Essex, has been forced to shut but said it hoped to be able to teach some pupils on Thursday.

An amber weather warning for heavy rain was in place for parts of southern Essex on Monday and the school was also affected by power cuts in the area.

A statement on its website said: "Rain has flooded half our school. There has been a lot of damage."

The lead theft is believed to have happened over the weekend.

The BBC has contacted Essex Police for comment.