Image copyright JustGiving/Sabrina Foakes Image caption There were no suspicious circumstances to Rebecca Muldoon's death, an inquest was told

The wife of one of the UK's most wanted criminals drowned while her husband was awaiting extradition from Spain, an inquest has heard.

Rebecca Muldoon, 35, originally from Southend, went missing from her Marbella home on 3 January 2018 and her body was found washed up on a nearby beach 11 days later.

There were no signs of third-party involvement, the inquest heard.

Her husband Paul Muldoon is serving a four-year jail term for fraud.

He had been arrested by Spanish authorities and was due to be extradited back to Britain when Mrs Muldoon died.

Pathologist Dr Benjamin Swift told Essex Coroner's Court the medical cause of death was drowning.

The inquest heard there were no suspicious circumstances and senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray recorded an open conclusion, saying "we don't have all the pieces of the jigsaw".

Speaking to Mrs Muldoon's family at the inquest, she said: "She clearly was much loved and I do hope you will be able to focus upon the happy memories that you have of her."

After the inquest Mrs Muldoon's brother Tyler Shepherd, 22, said he believed her mental health had suffered as she was dragged into her husband's world.

He said: "She got trapped and was caught in a situation she couldn't understand or handle.

"I believe that led to the actions she took and her unfortunate mental health issues and everything that happened."

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Paul Muldoon was jailed in January for his part in a boiler room scam

Mr Shepherd added: "Rebecca was a lovely person. She was bubbly, she would do anything for you. She loved her kids. They were her world, she was just so special."

Mr Muldoon, from Hockley Green, Basildon, was jailed for four years in January after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud over a near £1m boiler room scam.

The fraud saw his group set up a company which appeared legitimate and then groom elderly victims into making investments in rare earth metals.