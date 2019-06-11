Essex

Essex teacher cleared of sexual offences

  • 11 June 2019
Essex Police
Image caption Essex Police said it had been a "complex and challenging investigation"

A teacher has been cleared of sex offences against children after no evidence was offered against him.

Timothy Eastwell, 58, from Woodcote Road in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, had been charged with six counts of assaulting a child under the age of 13 by touching.

He also faced one count of causing a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

A not guilty verdict was formally returned on 31 May, Essex Police said.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites