Essex teacher cleared of sexual offences
- 11 June 2019
A teacher has been cleared of sex offences against children after no evidence was offered against him.
Timothy Eastwell, 58, from Woodcote Road in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, had been charged with six counts of assaulting a child under the age of 13 by touching.
He also faced one count of causing a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
A not guilty verdict was formally returned on 31 May, Essex Police said.