Burnham-on-Crouch death: Two arrests on suspicion of murder
- 9 June 2019
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Essex.
Police said a woman in her 50s was found seriously injured at an address off Eastern Road in Burnham-on-Crouch.
Officers were called by the ambulance service at about 00:30 BST on Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Essex Police said the two men remain in police custody. Anyone with information is asked to call police.