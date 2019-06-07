Image copyright Google Image caption Essex Police believe Mr Cowan was assaulted in Parsonage Road days before his death

A man has been charged with murder and five others with manslaughter over a man who died days after an assault.

Trevor Cowan, 35, was taken ill at his home in Parsonage Road in Grays, Essex, on 18 April and died in hospital later that day.

Robert Grant, 28, of Townmead Road, Fulham, has been charged with his murder.

The other men each face multiple charges related to the attack, which Essex Police said happened on 12 April.

Mr Grant is due to appear in Southend Magistrates' Court on Friday.

David Guwazah, 38, of Leighton Gardens in Basildon, Jamie Dowman, 34, of Raphael Avenue, Tilbury, Jamie Sheppard, 29, of Rainham Road South, Dagenham, Alfie Livett, 20, of Leighton Gardens, Tilbury, and Harry Millington, 27, Sailsbury Road, Grays, have all been charged with manslaughter, two counts of assault by beating, aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

They are all due before Basildon Crown Court on 26 June.

Two other men have been released on bail until 26 June.