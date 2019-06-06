Image caption Denny Richardson died in a motorbike crash with a reversing car, an inquest heard

A 17-year-old motorcyclist died after the bike he was riding crashed with a car reversed on to the road, an inquest heard.

Denny Richardson died as a result of the crash on Leigh Road, Canvey Island, Essex, at 20:05 BST on 2 May.

Another 17-year-old boy who was on the blue Yamaha suffered serious leg, arm and pelvis injuries, Essex Police said.

An inquest at Essex Coroner's Court has been adjourned while police investigations are completed.

Denny, from Canvey Island, died at the scene of the crash despite the efforts of paramedics, the inquest heard.