Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Essex Police are looking for two men in connection with the murder

Police hunting two men over a "brutal" murder have released an e-fit image of a suspect.

The men were seen running from the scene in Buffett Way, Colchester, on 7 May after Murdoch Brown, 31, was stabbed, police said.

Essex Police said it was looking for a white man aged in his 20s and a black man aged about 17.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Brown died from blood loss due to stab wounds.

A second man, 44-year-old Robert Brown, was hurt but not seriously injured.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Murdoch Brown's family said he was a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle" and "devoted father"

The white man is described as slim, 5ft 6in (1.68m) tall and wearing a light grey hooded Adidas tracksuit, while the black teen was 5ft 6in (1.68m), very slim and wore a dark blue hooded Adidas tracksuit.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw people matching the descriptions or who has CCTV or dashcam footage within the Greenstead area between 22:00 on Monday and 02:00 BST on Tuesday.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Truss said officers would continue to pursue lines of inquiry to find who killed Mr Brown to give the family answers.

He said: "I know there are others who will have vital information but have not yet come forward through fear or other reasons.

"I want to get whoever is behind this brutal murder off our streets, to get justice for Murdoch and his family and to protect other people."

Mr Brown's family described him as a "much-loved partner, son and uncle" and "devoted father".