Image copyright Ollie Nancarrow Image caption Ollie Nancarrow took about two hours to make the images

A student who mowed a rude message for US President Donald Trump under the flight path of Air Force One has been told by police to remove it.

Ollie Nancarrow, 18, cut an image of a giant penis, as well a polar bear and a climate change message, on his family's land close to Stansted Airport, Essex.

The US president arrived at the airport on Monday morning for a three-day state visit to the UK.

Essex Police said it was trying to establish if the law had been broken.

Mr Nancarrow, who is currently taking his A-levels, said he was told by Essex Police that the penis design, mown into grass at Hatfield Heath, Essex, could have breached public decency laws.

"After a visit from the police I have been advised to change it, so the penis has since turned into a sea turtle," he said.

Image caption Ollie Nancarrow has mown a turtle over the giant penis after being told to remove it by police

The land where the images are mown is surrounded by trees and the pictures are only able to be seen from the air.

Mr Nancarrow said: "I never meant to cause offence, even to Trump. The idea just to raise awareness for climate change and I think I have done that."

The protest came as Downing Street said Theresa May would raise the issue of climate change with Mr Trump during his UK visit.

The president has previously accused climate change experts of having a "political agenda".