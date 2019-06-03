Image copyright St Michael's Primary School Image caption Leo Latifi's head teacher said his face "lit up the classroom"

A "bang" was heard before a boy was found fatally injured at a school swimming pool, an inquest heard.

Leo Latifi, nine, died after a locker fell at Great Baddow High School, in Chelmsford, Essex, on 23 May.

The pupil, who attended St Michael's Primary School in Galleywood, Essex, died at Broomfield Hospital.

An inquest opened at Essex Coroner's Court and has been adjourned until next year.

Coroner's officer Rhia Hill told the inquest: "Leo Latifi was attending school swimming lessons at Great Baddow High School, he was in the changing rooms when suddenly there was a loud bang.

"He was found laying on the floor with the lockers on top of him."

A post-mortem examination found Leo, who had been at the after-school swimming lessons with family, died from a head injury.

Image caption Floral tributes were left at St Michael's Primary School

The inquest has been adjourned until 10 February 2020 and it is expected to take up to three days.

After his death the head teacher of St Michael's described the Year 4 pupil as a "sparkle in our school".

The Health and Safety Executive has said it was investigating Leo's death alongside Essex Police.