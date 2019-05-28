Image copyright Google Image caption Essex Police believe Mr Cowan was assaulted in Parsonage Road days before his death

Five more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died days after a suspected assault.

Trevor Cowan, 35, was taken ill at his home in Parsonage Road in Grays, Essex, on 18 April and died in hospital later that day.

Three men, aged 18, 20, and 34, from Tilbury, a 28-year-old man from Dagenham and a 27-year-old man from Grays were arrested earlier.

Two other men have previously been arrested in connection with the death.

A 28-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder, aggravated burglary and theft of a motor vehicle is on bail until 17 July.

David Guwazah, 38, of Leighton Gardens in Basildon, has been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault, aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

Essex Police said Mr Cowan may have been assaulted in the days before his death and became ill several days later.

The force said it believes it was a "targeted attack with no risk to the wider public".