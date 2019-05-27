Image copyright PA Image caption Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (centre) with the party's new East MEPs Richard Tice (left) and Michael Heaver and June Mummery at a campaign event

The Brexit Party was the big winner in the European Elections in the East of England, with three MEPs elected.

The party received 38% of the vote with 604,715. The Lib Dems, which secured two MEPs, took 22.6% and the Green Party - which secured one seat - 12.7%.

The Tories were down 18.1% to 10.2%, while Labour was down 8.5% to 8.7%.

Labour was beaten into fifth place with 8.7% of the vote. Change UK had 3.6% of the vote while UKIP was down 31.1% to 3.4% of the vote.

Image caption Catherine Rowett, closest to the camera, the winning Green Party candidate said the vote backed environmental protection

The Brexit Party takes three of the seven MEP seats with the Lib Dems taking two seats, and the Greens and Conservatives taking one apiece.

One of the winning Brexit Party candidates Richard Tice said: "People are voting for change. People want politics done in a different way. People are rejecting the idea that any deal is better than a no deal."

Winning Lib Dem candidates Barbara Gibson said: "I think it is clear to everyone that Westminster politics has failed us.

"Both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn with their fingers in their ears and refusing to listen to the message of the electorate. There is nothing more democratic than to put it back to the people."

Image copyright Lib Dems Image caption One of the winning Lib Dem candidates Barbara Gibson said people had been failed by Westminster politics

Catherine Rowett, the newly elected Green MEP, said: "People have voted against old politics. Many people have voted for the Green Party for the first time. They have signalled a commitment to place environmental protection at the top of the agenda."

The winning Conservative candidate Geoffrey Van Orden said it was an "election that was never supposed to happen" and the government needs to be "strong on Europe and tough with Brussels".

At the last EU election UKIP topped the poll, Conservatives were second, Labour third, the Green Party fourth and the Lib Dems came fifth.

Turnout for European elections in the East was 36.37% of the electorate with 1,603,017 votes cast.

The total size of the electorate was 4,407,975.

Image caption One of the winning Brexit Party candidates Richard Tice said people were voting for change

The results were announced in Chelmsford.