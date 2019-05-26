Image caption Emergency services found a woman dead in a house in Pitsea

A woman has been found dead at a property by emergency services after concerns were raised by neighbours.

The body of the woman, who is in her 30s, was found at Caister Drive, Pitsea, Essex, according to police.

Her death is being treated as unexplained and two men inside, aged 39 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

The 39-year-old has been released under investigation and the other man remains in custody.