Image copyright Tednring District Council Image caption The St Osyth ward was not included in the 2 May election after a candidate died

Two independents have been elected after an council poll was delayed due to the death of a candidate.

Michael Talbot and John White were elected to the St Osyth ward on Tendring District Council (TDC).

The vote had been scheduled to take place on 2 May, but was delayed until Thursday, 23 May due to the death of Conservative candidate Anita Bailey.

The Essex council remains under no overall control with the Conservatives the largest group.

The Tories had been the ruling party before the 2 May local elections.

The political make-up of the council is now:

16 Conservative

6 Labour

5 UKIP

4 Tendring First

3 Holland-on-Sea and Eastcliff Matters

2 Liberal Democrat

1 Foundation Party

11 independents

Ian Davidson, returning officer and TDC chief executive, said: "The St Osyth election was an unusual one due to the tragic death of a candidate, and I am grateful to all of the candidates and agents for their understanding and patience as we carried out our formal procedures to allow the election to go ahead.

"Now we have a full complement of councillors we will look to move ahead with renewed vigour on working hard for the benefit of residents and businesses within Tendring."

Decisions on how the council will function and which councillor will be leader are to due to be made next week.