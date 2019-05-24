Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the boy fell from a locker at Great Baddow High School in Chelmsford

A nine-year-old boy has died after he became trapped underneath a locker at a school in Essex.

It is believed he fell from the locker at Great Baddow High School in Chelmsford at about 18:15 BST on Thursday, police said.

The boy, who was not a pupil at the school, was taken to hospital where he later died.

The school has said it will be closed on Friday due to "exceptional circumstances".

In a statement, it confirmed that it would be open for Year 11 and Year 13 students sitting GCSE and A-level exams.

Essex Police said the child had been attending an after school club and was with family members.

The force said it was liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.