A road was closed ahead of an unexploded bomb being blown up in a seaside town.

Essex Police were called after the device was found in Sladburys Lane, Clacton, at about 10:45 BST.

Officers called in the Army bomb disposal squad and warned members of the public to avoid the area, to the north of Holland-on-Sea.

PC Toby Wilde tweeted footage the bomb squad safely blowing the World War Two ordnance up in a field.