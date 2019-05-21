Valentin Kachanov murder inquiry: 'No sign third party involved'
Police have said there is "no obvious indication of third party involvement" after tests were carried out on the body of a man who had been missing.
The body of Valentin Kachanov, from Thurrock, was found in water near Wouldham Road, Grays, on 7 May.
Essex Police said a 22-year-old man from Grays arrested on suspicion of murder had been released under investigation.
A post-mortem examination was inconclusive, police said.
Formal identification has taken place and Mr Kachanov's family have been informed.
He was last seen on 8 February near Lakeside Shopping Centre.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances as to how Mr Kachanov came to be in the water.