Valentin Kachanov was last seen alive at Lakeside shopping centre in February

Police have said there is "no obvious indication of third party involvement" after tests were carried out on the body of a man who had been missing.

The body of Valentin Kachanov, from Thurrock, was found in water near Wouldham Road, Grays, on 7 May.

Essex Police said a 22-year-old man from Grays arrested on suspicion of murder had been released under investigation.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive, police said.

Formal identification has taken place and Mr Kachanov's family have been informed.

He was last seen on 8 February near Lakeside Shopping Centre.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances as to how Mr Kachanov came to be in the water.