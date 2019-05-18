Firefighters tackle 'challenging' fire in Waltham Abbey
18 May 2019
More than 40 firefighters have spent the night dealing with a "challenging" fire at large industrial unit.
The building, on Brooker Road, Waltham Abbey, "quickly became unsafe due to the damage", Essex Fire Service said.
Gas cylinders were removed from the unit and the blaze was tackled from a platform, with crews "pouring water on it from above" the fire service said.
Four crews remain at the scene damping down and an investigation is under way into the cause of the fire.