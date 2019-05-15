Image caption June Knight was a resident at Langley Lodge

The jury in the case of a man charged with murdering his mother by throwing her from a balcony has been discharged.

Robert Knight, 52, had denied the murder of 79-year-old June Knight on 10 December at her care home in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex.

Mr Knight, of Leigh-on-Sea, accepted causing the death of his mother but denied murder due to his state of mind.

A jury at Basildon Crown Court failed to reach a verdict after nine hours and was discharged at 12:56 BST.

Mrs Knight, who had Alzheimer's, died at Langley Lodge Care Home after falling from the first floor.

A retrial has been listed at the court for the week of 29 July.