Image copyright Lee Evans family Image caption Lee Evans was "kind, gentle and loyal", said his family

Two drug dealers have been jailed for fatally stabbing a dad to death.

Lee Evans, 47, was attacked on Cromar Way in Chelmsford on 22 June and died in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy from south London, who cannot be named, was jailed for eight years. Co-defendant Kyle Sullivan, 23, of Writtle, was sentenced to 17 years and four months.

They were both cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter at Snaresbrook Crown Court last month.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Kyle Sullivan was jailed for 17 years and four months

Mr Evans was attacked after he and a friend bought crack cocaine from the defendants in Chelmsford's Central Park, Essex Police said.

Sullivan and the teenager then threw a liquid at his friend and as Mr Evans stood up to confront them, he was stabbed seven times.

He was found by emergency services in nearby Parkinson Drive but could not be saved.

Mr Evans' sister Becca Tatlow described him as a "kind, gentle and loyal" person.

Image caption Mr Evans was attacked in Central Park, Chelmsford

Sullivan also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, as well as possession of a knife and an offensive weapon.

The teenager was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and pleaded guilty to a count of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to a separate incident.

Sullivan will serve an additional five years on licence upon his release while the teenager will serve a year on licence.

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore said: "I hope that today brings some peace to Mr Evans' family, who have had their worlds changed forever by Lee's death."