M25 wrong way driver 'blamed sat-nav'
- 12 May 2019
Police said a driver who was caught driving the wrong way on the M25 blamed their sat-nav.
Essex Roads Policing Unit - South said officers had briefly closed a section of the dual carriageway for another incident when the car drove towards them.
The team tweeted to say the car "could have caused a serious/fatal accident".
Police said the motorist had driven more than a mile past the no entry signs.
Thankfully, whilst dealing with an RTC on the section of the #M25 without a hard shoulder we had a brief closure as otherwise this car DRIVING TOWARDS US could have caused a serious/fatal accident. Satnav excuse given despite them driven over a mile past the No Entry signs! ZH/IT pic.twitter.com/GYjyegHh5j— Essex Roads Policing Unit- South (@EP_RPU_South) May 12, 2019
