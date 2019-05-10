Image copyright PA Image caption Lee Pollard and Sharon Patterson were found guilty of misconduct in public office in March

Two detectives whose laziness scuppered child abuse investigations have been jailed.

Sharon Patterson, 49, and Lee Pollard, 47, forged documents and misled Essex Police supervisors about the progress of cases, the Old Bailey heard.

The detective constables, who were having an affair at the time, had both been found guilty of misconduct in a public office.

Patterson was sentenced to 18 months and Pollard was jailed for two years.

Judge Nigel Lickley QC told the pair: "You failed the victims."

He said they had committed "multiple acts of dishonesty" while others who had been wrongly blamed had had their reputations "impugned".

"You betrayed the public's faith and confidence in you," he said.

Pollard and Patterson's behaviour came to light in a performance review of the child abuse investigation unit where they worked.

Patterson was sacked last month for gross misconduct. Pollard was dismissed in 2015 for an unrelated matter.