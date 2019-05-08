Missing Valentin Kachanov: Body found in murder probe
- 8 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police searching for a missing man have found a body in water near a road.
A hunt for Valentin Kachanov, from Thurrock, was suspended after the find near Wouldham Road, Grays, on Tuesday.
The body has not yet been identified, but Mr Kachanov's family have been informed. Police said formal identification would take place later.
A man, 22, from Grays, was held on suspicion of murder in relation to Mr Kachanov's disappearance. He remains on bail as inquiries continue.