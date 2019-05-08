Image copyright PA Image caption Keith Flint was found dead at his home in Essex on 4 March

The Prodigy singer Keith Flint had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system when he died, an inquest heard.

The musician was found dead at his home in North End, Essex, on 4 March.

Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard Flint, 49, died due to hanging.

Senior Coroner for Essex Caroline Beasley-Murray recorded an open conclusion into his death, adding there was not evidence to say he had taken his own life.

The inquest heard the musician was found by a friend.

'Not enough evidence'

"We will never quite know what was going on his mind on that date," Ms Beasley-Murray said.

"I've considered suicide. To record that, I would have to have found that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr Flint formed the idea and took a deliberate action knowing it would result in his death.

"Having regard to all the circumstances I don't find that there's enough evidence for that."

Thousands of music lovers lined the streets of Essex on 29 March for the funeral of the star, who had number one hits with Breathe and Firestarter.

