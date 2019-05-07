Image caption June Knight died after falling from a balcony at Langley Lodge Nursing Home in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex

A man accused of murder told care home staff, "call the police, I've just killed my mother", a court has heard.

Robert Knight, 52, of The Fairway, Leigh-on-Sea, denies murdering June Knight, 79, at Langley Lodge Care Home, Westcliff-on-Sea, by throwing her from a first floor balcony on 10 December.

Mrs Knight suffered from Alzheimer's, Basildon Crown Court heard.

Mr Knight accepts causing his mother's death but denies murder due to his state of mind at the time.

'No mercy killing'

The court heard his mother was being given end-of-life care in the days leading up to her death.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, told the court: "In no way can this be described as a mercy or compassionate killing."

Mr Knight carried his mother through a fire door shortly before 22:00 GMT and threw her from the first floor balcony, a drop of some 13ft 6in (4.1m).

Mrs Knight suffered "catastrophic" brain injuries and died at the scene.

'Battled care staff'

The court was told Mr Knight had told police he initially meant to throw Mrs Knight from the second floor but could not work out a way to do so.

Mr Knight's actions were captured on CCTV which will be played to the jury.

After being arrested Mr Knight told officers he had not wanted to see his mother in pain after she had contracted a winter virus.

He said he had "battled" with care staff about pain relief, Mr Jackson told the court.

He also said he did not have it in him to suffocate her with a pillow, the court was told.

The trial continues.