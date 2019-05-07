Image caption A man died at the scene in Buffett Way, Colchester

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was stabbed to death.

A man in his 30s was stabbed and died at the scene in Buffett Way, Colchester, shortly before 01:10 BST, Essex Police said.

Officers said a second man was also believed to have been hurt but left the scene before emergency services arrived.

He has been identified as Robert Brown, aged 44, of no fixed address, with links to Braintree and Colchester.

Det Spt Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "It's really important that we find Robert Brown as he may be seriously injured and we and his family are very concerned for his welfare.

"We ask Robert or anyone who knows where he is to please get in touch so that we can make sure he is OK and he received any medical treatment he might need."