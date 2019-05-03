Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Kieran Dorsey, 24, admitted three counts of dangerous driving plus one of perverting the cause of justice

A van driver has been jailed for causing a fatal crash which killed three people.

Kieran Dorsey, 24, of Basildon, Essex, admitted three counts of dangerous driving plus one count of perverting the course of justice.

Dorsey, of Shortlands, had been speeding in a VW Caddy belonging to his employer when the crash happened in Brentwood on 3 July 2017.

Two sisters died at the scene and their mother died several months later.

Dorsey, a labourer, had been driving from Laindon towards Tilbury when he lost control of the van in Lower Dunton Road at about 16:30 BST and collided head-on with a Fiat Punto, police said.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Philippa Izzard, her sister Amanda Stokoe and their mother Sheila Izzard had been travelling back after planning a commemorative bench

Philippa Izzard, 57, and Amanda Stokoe, 61, from Welwyn Garden City, died at the scene.

Their mother, Sheila Izzard, 84, who was in the back of the car, was taken to hospital, where she died on 29 August 2017.

Sgt Steve Holmes, from Essex Police, said investigations showed Dorsey was driving faster than the 40mph speed limit, somewhere between 52mph and 69mph.

'No winners'

He said: "Dorsey's actions that day have left a family devastated.

"I hope today's sentence does some small justice to their memories, and allows the family to start moving forward."

Chris Curran, speaking on behalf of the family, said the women had just been to Langdon Nature Reserve to plan a commemorative bench for a loved one.

He said: "No sentence can undo the harm that [Dorsey] caused, not only to our family, but to his own nearest and dearest. There are no winners today."

Dorsey was jailed for four-and-a half years for dangerous driving and a further 12 months for perverting the course of justice, to run consecutively.