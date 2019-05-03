Image caption Chelmsford's Conservative MP Vicky Ford said it was a "disappointing night"

A Conservative MP became visibly upset as the Tories lost a comfortable majority in Chelmsford.

It topped off a bad night in Essex for the party, which lost control of two other councils and saw their majority slashed at a third.

In Chelmsford, MP Vicky Ford said national frustration with Brexit had hit the Conservative vote locally.

However, amid gains for the Lib Dems, the Tories managed to retain control of three Essex councils.

At the Chelmsford count, Ms Ford became emotional as she reflected on "a very disappointing night".

"I think it is really disappointing when you look at some of the individuals who have lost their seats tonight," she said."

"People who have worked their socks off for Chelmsford.

"Some of those councillors who have really worked so hard and helped to make Chelmsford so fantastic.

"They have lost their seats as a result of what is happening nationally reflecting back in people not wanting to turn out and vote locally."

Essex Tory losses:

Basildon Council and Southend Borough Council went to no overall control as the Tories lost seats

Maldon District Council saw a 25-seat majority slashed to just one by gains from independents

In Tory target council Colchester, their local group leader lost his seat to the Greens

They lost control of Chelmsford City Council to the Liberal Democrats, where they had held a 45-seat majority

The Tories retained control of Castle Point, Rochford, Braintree and Brentwood Councils

Colchester Borough Council was in the spotlight before the elections with a coalition of Liberal Democrats, Labour and independents holding a slim majority over the Conservatives.

'National mood against us'

The Tories lost two seats, including leader Darius Laws, who was beaten by Green Mark Goacher.

Mr Laws said Brexit was partly to blame for the poor showing.

He said: "Brexit definitely is a contributing factor but perhaps some bigger national newspapers have wanted it to be a bigger issue [than it was].

"It came up on the doorstep but people almost just shrugged their shoulders on it."

He added: "I am naturally disappointed, I think I have been a competent councillor in the town and have done some different things and taken different approaches.

"The national mood hasn't helped."

Image caption The Lib Dems took control of Chelmsford City Council

In Clacton, Tendring District Council's count was delayed after 1,000 postal votes arrived on the day with 200 having inadvertently been sent to Chelmsford.

The votes were sent on by express delivery and were counted.

In Thurrock, UKIP lost all of its seven seats as the council remained in no overall control.

Analysis

By BBC Look East political correspondent Andrew Sinclair

It has been a bad night for the Conservatives.

Not only did they fail to take control of Colchester council - their main target - their leader lost his seat to the Greens.

The Tories also lost control of Basildon and Southend due to gains by Labour, independents and Liberal Democrats.

But they will still be the main party of local government in the East.

They held on to Castle Point, Brentwood and Rochford, and I would expect them to hold onto most of their other councils in the East.

The smiles are on the faces of the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives? I am not sure they are smiling.