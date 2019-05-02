Image copyright PA Image caption Flint was photographed away from his stage persona at Glastonbury in 2009

This year's Glastonbury Festival will pay tribute to The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint with a special DJ set.

The band was set to play the festival this year but cancelled after the death of Flint, who was found hanged at his Essex home in March.

The set, the Keith Flint Appreciation Hour, will be led by guitarist Gizz Butt, who played with The Prodigy in the late 90s.

He said it will include a remix of a Prodigy track never before released.

Butt, who lives in Peterborough, said his DJ set, taking place on 27 June will consist of tracks he played with the band.

"It'll be a tribute to Keith, the family, the band and all the loyal fans," he said.

"But also, it goes out to anyone who may be suffering the same feelings that Keith had - that led to his untimely death."

On the new track, he said: "It's a song we remixed in '96 but we never released it."

Image copyright PA Image caption Flint co-founded The Prodigy in 1990 with Liam Howlett and Leeroy Thornhill

The set will take place in the Shangri-La area, as The Metro first reported.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis has not yet commented on the performance, but paid tribute to Flint at the time of his death.

She posted a video of the band at the Worthy Farm event in 1997, saying: "What an incredible frontman, he gave us all so much life and energy."

Flint was found dead at his Dunmow home in Essex on 4 March.

Thousands attended his funeral at the end of the month after bandmates urged fans to "raise the roof for Keef".

This year's Glastonbury Festival takes place from 26 to 30 June.