Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Valentin Kachanov was last seen at Lakeside shopping centre in February

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the disappearance of a Bulgarian man.

Valentin Kachanov was last seen on 8 February at Lakeside shopping centre in Essex and last spoke to his family in Bulgaria later that day.

A 22-year-old from Grays was arrested on Monday and bailed until 23 May.

Essex Police said it remained "open minded" but was treating the 27-year-old's disappearance as a murder inquiry.

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore said it was out of character for Mr Kachanov, who lived in West Thurrock, not to contact his family for such a long period.

He said: "We're continuing to try and build a picture of the circumstances and reasons for his disappearance, and are carrying out extensive inquiries to help us find out what has happened to him.

"Clearly, we and his family are extremely concerned and we continue to ask for anyone with information to get in touch, as the smallest piece of information could be vital."