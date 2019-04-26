Image caption Police said the bones would be examined by an anthropologist to determine whether they were human

A former scrapyard has been sealed off as police investigate the discovery of suspected "human bones" at the site.

Officers were called to the East Coast Salvage site at St Osyth, near Clacton, on Thursday morning after a man found what he believed to be bones.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We believe the bones may be human and a further examination will be carried out by an anthropologist."

The site is due to be turned into a holiday village of up to 24 units.

Image caption Planning permission has been granted on appeal to turn the site into a holiday village

In March, Tendring District Council confirmed a government planning inspector had overturned the local authority's decision of November 2017 to refuse planning permission for the holiday village on the site at Cockett Wick Lane.