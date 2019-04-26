Image copyright Google Image caption Police appealed for witnesses to a disturbance in Parsonage Road overnight between 12 and 13 April

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died days after a suspected assault.

Trevor Cowan, 35, was found ill at his home in Parsonage Road, Grays, Essex, on 18 April, and he died in hospital later that day.

Police said they had arrested a 28-year-old man and released him on bail.

David Guwazah, 38, of Leighton Gardens in Tilbury, has already been charged with murder and is due to attend Basildon Crown Court on 20 May.

He also faces charges of attempted grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault, aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

Essex Police believes Mr Cowan may have been injured during a disturbance overnight in Parsonage Road between 12 and 13 April.

He became ill several days later and died in hospital.

The latest man to be arrested was also questioned over alleged aggravated burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He is due to answer bail on 22 May.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information.