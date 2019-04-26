Rayleigh police officer stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
- 26 April 2019
A man has been charged with attempted murder after an off-duty police officer was stabbed.
John McCartney, 39, of Eastwood Road, Rayleigh, was arrested after an Essex Police officer suffered "several serious injuries" in Church Road, Rayleigh, at about 21:15 BST on Wednesday.
Mr McCartney has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
He is due to appear before magistrates in Southend later.
Essex Police said the victim remained in a stable condition in hospital.