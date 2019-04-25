Image caption The attack happened in Church Road in Rayleigh at about 21:10 BST

An off-duty police officer is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in a "targeted" attack.

The man suffered injuries to his stomach, chest and arm in the attack in Rayleigh at about 21:10 BST on Wednesday, Essex Police said.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody.

Police said it was believed the attack was "targeted and isolated". Detectives have appealed for witnesses.

Essex Police confirmed the man was an employee of the constabulary.

The force said he was found at address in Church Road and was in a "serious but stable condition" after undergoing hospital treatment.

It said it was not seeking anyone else in connection with the stabbing.

'Absolutely wicked'

Karen Brian, who lives on the road, said: "I've lived here six years and we've never had anything like this down this road.

"It's a shock to all of a sudden have something like this happen at your door."

Rayleigh and Wickford MP Mark Francois said: "This is an appalling crime and my thoughts are with the officer concerned and his family.

"Mercifully, while his injuries are serious, I have been told they are no longer life-threatening.

"Nevertheless, attacking a police officer on their own doorstep is absolutely wicked."