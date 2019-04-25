Image copyright Carla Hales Image caption The attack on Carla Hales has been reported to the police

A candidate has been punched while out leafleting ahead of the local elections.

Conservative Carla Hales was attacked while in the Colchester's New Town & Christ Church ward.

Mrs Hales said she suffered "sore ribs and a slightly bruised ego" in the attack on Bourne Road.

She said she planned to take a couple of days off campaigning to recover but would then continue working as normal.

'Ugly side of politics'

Conservative group leader Darius Laws said the attack had been reported police and that he was saddened and appalled.

"This is the ugly side of politics and it is an attack not just on a Conservative but an attack on democracy," he said.

"It is an attack on everyone who seeks to put their name forward to stand up for their community, such violence and intimidation is utterly deplorable."

Other candidates in the New Town & Christ Church Ward are Bob Brannan (Green), Nick Cope (Liberal Democrat) and Elisa Vasquez-Walters (Labour).