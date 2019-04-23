Image copyright Jenny Green Image caption The smoke can be seen for "several miles" the fire service said, and surrounding roads were closed

A industrial estate unit and a lorry are on fire producing "a lot of smoke which can be seen for miles around".

Nine fire engines including two drafted in from Hertfordshire are fighting the blaze on the Globe Industrial Estate in Grays, Essex.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the scene at around 14:30 GMT.

Firefighters were working to stop the fire spreading and neighbours were advised to close their windows.

Image copyright Essex fire and Rescue Service Image caption Nine fire appliances were on the scene in Grays, on the Thames estuary