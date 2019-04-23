Grays fire on Globe Industrial Estate unit
- 23 April 2019
A industrial estate unit and a lorry are on fire producing "a lot of smoke which can be seen for miles around".
Nine fire engines including two drafted in from Hertfordshire are fighting the blaze on the Globe Industrial Estate in Grays, Essex.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the scene at around 14:30 GMT.
Firefighters were working to stop the fire spreading and neighbours were advised to close their windows.