Image copyright Southend Coastguard Image caption "All's wool that ends wool", coastguard crews quipped on social media as the sheep eventually climbed up the sea defence

Rescuers walked for two miles to rescue a sheep which had got into difficulty on a river estuary.

Southend Coastguard crews were called out to help Essex Fire and Rescue Service when the sheep was spotted in the water near Bridgemarsh Marina at Althorne on the River Crouch.

They joined firefighters "in a two-mile hike along the sea wall to effect the rescue of a stranded sheep".

"All's wool that ends wool," they said, as the sheep managed to get itself out.

Writing on Facebook, the Southend crew added: "Are ewe ready for this?"

Somewhat sheepishly cramming the post with puns, they added: "We thought the writing was on the wool for the animal, but our readersheep will be pleased to know that no team members had to go out on a lamb to effect a rescue, as the sheep - through shear force of will - swam flambuoyantly to shore."