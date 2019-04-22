Image copyright Google Image caption Police appealed for witnesses to a disturbance in Parsonage Road overnight between 12 April and 13 April

A man who died in hospital days after a suspected assault has been named.

Trevor Cowan, 35, was taken ill in Parsonage Road, Grays in Essex on Thursday and died later that day.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses in their murder investigation.

A 38-year-old man from Tilbury has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault, aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police believe Mr Cowan may have sustained injuries during a disturbance in Parsonage Road overnight between 12 and 13 April, and became ill several days later.