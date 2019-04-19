Grays Parsonage Road murder investigation over man's death
19 April 2019
Detectives investigating a man's death believe he may have been assaulted in the days before his death.
The man, aged in his 30s, was taken ill from an address in Grays, Essex, at about 03:30 BST on Thursday and later died in hospital.
A murder investigation has been started by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.
Police appealed for witnesses to a disturbance in Parsonage Road overnight between 12 April and 13 April.