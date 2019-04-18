Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Flynn Prevost stabbed a man 15 times during a road rage incident

A man who stabbed another driver 15 times for sounding his horn in response to his "dangerous driving" has been jailed for 16 years.

Flynn Prevost, 60, drove off leaving his 37-year-old victim in a life-threatening condition after the attack in Loughton, Essex, on 22 September.

Prevost, of Thornbrook, Thornwood, in Essex, was found guilty of attempted murder at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He was also sentenced to serve a five-year extension period on licence.

The court heard Prevost had stabbed the man in the neck, head, back and face.

Essex Police said the "brutal attack" had significantly changed the victim's life.

DC Stephen Baker said: "Flynn Prevost is a violent individual whose unwarranted, excessive and disproportionate attack left the victim fearing for his life simply because Prevost took umbrage to the victim sounding his car horn in response to his dangerous and aggressive driving.

"Whilst this can't change the mental or physical trauma the victim has to endure every day following the attack, I hope this sentence brings some sense of justice to him with the knowledge that this violent individual has been jailed for his appalling actions."