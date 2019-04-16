Image copyright Highways England Image caption The M25 has been closed at junction 27 due to the "serious collision"

A man has died in a crash between a lorry and a flatbed truck on the M25.

The crash happened at about 11:00 BST on the anticlockwise carriageway at junction 27 near the M11 turn off at Epping.

A man in his 50s who was driving the truck died at the scene, Essex Police said.

No arrests have been made and officers said the motorway would remain closed for several hours while investigations take place.

Highways England said vehicle recovery was still taking place and there was seven miles of congestion, adding about an hour on to journeys.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called at 10:51 and had helped to release one casualty from a vehicle.